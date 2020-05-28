CRAIG, Dale "Tim" Thomas, 87, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away May 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Shirley Craig; wife of 14 years, Pauline Craig; parents, Everette and Wilma Craig; and brother, Will Craig. He is survived by his children, Kim Craig, Alison Cummings (Danny), George Pitts (Vivianne), and Debi Mitchell; grandchildren, Jimmy Mitchell, Ashley Patterson (Michael), Luke Mitchell (Stephanie), Shannon Bell (Dennis) and William Cummings (Cynthia); great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Angelina, Christopher, Rachel, Joshua, Khloe, Lillie, Jason, Sadler and Crawford; brother, Garry Craig (Nancy); very close aunt, Enola Craig; a nephew; a niece; and many loving cousins who adored him. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 to 1974. Services will be private. Interment Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …