CRAIG, Darlene E., 72, of Henrico, died October 15, 2019. Surviving are two brothers, Eddie Craig of Fort Worth, Texas and James A. Craig of Houston, Texas; two nephews, three nieces, her New Jerusalem International Christian Ministry family, other relatives and devoted friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.