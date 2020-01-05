CRAIG, Frances "Fran" A., 84, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Craig Jr.; and parents, Giovanni and Anna Spagnola. Frances is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Craig Sr.; daughters, Cynthia La Fratta (Mark), Sharon Pierce (Gerald) and Laura Quillian (Jeff); sons, John Craig Sr. (Laura) and Chris Craig Sr. (Beth); 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23237, with a joyful Mass of Christian burial following at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the church fellowship hall immediately following Mass. Interment will be private. Fran requests that you participate in a random act of kindness or make a memorial contribution to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 5540 Falmouth St., #101, Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial
CRAIG, FRANCES
To plant a tree in memory of FRANCES CRAIG as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.