CRAIG, FRANCES

CRAIG, Frances "Fran" A., 84, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Craig Jr.; and parents, Giovanni and Anna Spagnola. Frances is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Craig Sr.; daughters, Cynthia La Fratta (Mark), Sharon Pierce (Gerald) and Laura Quillian (Jeff); sons, John Craig Sr. (Laura) and Chris Craig Sr. (Beth); 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23237, with a joyful Mass of Christian burial following at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the church fellowship hall immediately following Mass. Interment will be private. Fran requests that you participate in a random act of kindness or make a memorial contribution to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 5540 Falmouth St., #101, Richmond, Va. 23230.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of FRANCES CRAIG as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.