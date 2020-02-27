CRAIG, JAMES "JIM" SR.

CRAIG, James Richard "Jim" Sr., Major, U.S. Army retired, of North Chesterfield, passed away February 22, 2020. Born July 26, 1920, in Shelbyville, Ky. Preceded in death by wife of 71 years, Geraldine Hayden Craig; brother, Maurice Palmer "Jack" Craig, U.S. Navy veteran; mother, Ruth Lee Craig; and father, Palmer Callis Craig, U.S. Army veteran WWI. He is survived by sister, Ruth Craig Hunnicutt of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; children, Judith Ann Roseborough (Morgan, U.S. Army veteran) of Durham, James R. "Rick" Craig Jr., U.S. Army veteran (Suzanne) of Varina, Michael Lynn Craig, U.S. Army veteran (Patsy) of Ruckersville, Marie Craig Meadows of N. Chesterfield and Penny Craig Pickel (John) of Norfolk. He was "Papa Jim" to five grandchildren, Cynthia, Christopher, Amanda, James and Elena; and seven great-grandchildren, Lindsay, Emma, Avery, Regan, Lillian, Parker and Evan. Jim was a resident of N. Chesterfield for 53 years following a 20-year military career which took his family to Japan, Germany, Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky. He served with General George S. Patton in the invasion of North Africa and Sicily (Operation Torch) in World War II. He served as a tank company commander in the Korean conflict. Following retirement from the Army, he served as a civilian contract manager for another 20 years in the Department of Defense at both Warner Robins Air Force Base and Defense General Supply Center at Bellwood. He was a member of American Legion Post 186, where he served as both Adjutant and Commander. He was also a member of VFW, Manchester Moose Lodge and Society of 40 & 8 Locale. The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. with a funeral ceremony at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Bliley's-Chippenham Chapel, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224. Burial with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Henrico, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
