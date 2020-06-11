CRAIG, VICTORIA

CRAIG, Victoria E., 67, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Henry M. Craig; son, Andrew R. Craig; brothers, Rodger (Debi) D. Murray and James M. Murray; sister, Kathy S. Murray; and granddaughter, Grace L. Craig. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Robert R. Murray and Patricia L. Murray; and brother, Harold L. Murray. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Rd. Her funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church.

