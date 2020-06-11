CRAIG, Victoria E., 67, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Henry M. Craig; son, Andrew R. Craig; brothers, Rodger (Debi) D. Murray and James M. Murray; sister, Kathy S. Murray; and granddaughter, Grace L. Craig. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Robert R. Murray and Patricia L. Murray; and brother, Harold L. Murray. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Rd. Her funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Here is how schools in Virginia will be allowed to reopen
-
Henrico prosecutor: Hanover man who drove into protest is admitted KKK leader
-
UPDATE: Protesters pull down Confederate statue in Richmond's Monroe Park
-
WATCH NOW: Two lawsuits challenge Lee statue's removal; Northam says 'divisive' monument 'needs to come down'
-
Awaiting guidance from state, Virginia schools make plans to reopen