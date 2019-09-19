CRAIGHEAD, RAMONA

CRAIGHEAD, Ramona J., 92, of Richmond, departed this life September 13, 2019. She is survived by five loving children, William Craighead Jr. (Sylvia), Bernard Craighead, Valerie Craighead, Crystal Craighead and Felicia Craighead Boyd (Jason); three grandchildren, Olivia and David Craighead and LaToya Anderson (Corey); and a host of other devoted relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Ramona Craighead's name to the American Cancer Society.

