CRAMER, George "Skippy" Walter, 91, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord January 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Manie Cramer; his wife, Gwendolyn Cramer; his brother, Herbert Cramer. He is survived by his daughters, Joanna C. Barnes and Christine C. Duggins (Tom); five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Cole; two nieces and two nephews. George was a Communications Specialist while he was serving his country in the Navy. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, January 23, 1 p.m. at Westhunt Baptist Church. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westhunt Church Building Fund or Wounded Warriors. For condolences see blileys.com.View online memorial
