CRANE, Leona Ackerman, age 86, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at her residence. No services are scheduled at this time. She is survived by her husband, Paul Crane of Canton; son, Guy (Kathy) Crane of Delray Beach, Fla.; daughter, Kay (Mark) Saunders of Canton; daughter, Vicky (Bernard) Shumate of Chesapeake, Va.; brother, Richard (Karen) Ackerman of Aberdeen, S.D.; sister, Myrlene Weishaar of West Bend, Wis.; sister, Joann Ackerman of Wallace, S.D. Seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crane family.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?