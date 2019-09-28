CRANE, Leona Ackerman, age 86, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at her residence. No services are scheduled at this time. She is survived by her husband, Paul Crane of Canton; son, Guy (Kathy) Crane of Delray Beach, Fla.; daughter, Kay (Mark) Saunders of Canton; daughter, Vicky (Bernard) Shumate of Chesapeake, Va.; brother, Richard (Karen) Ackerman of Aberdeen, S.D.; sister, Myrlene Weishaar of West Bend, Wis.; sister, Joann Ackerman of Wallace, S.D. Seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crane family.

