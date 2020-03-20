CRAWFORD, Charlotte Howlett, 87, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin H. Crawford; parents, Robert L. and Minnie A. Howlett; and brother, Herbert B. Howlett. She is survived by her loving daughter, Robin Crawford Beale; two adoring grandchildren, Orlando Jr. and Erin Beale; one devoted brother, Mr. Robert W. Howlett; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Mary L. Crawford and Mrs. Doris J. Howlett; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where viewing will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, March 23, 2020, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A private family interment will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020. A celebration of her life, including the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Omega Omega Service and Order of the Eastern Star, PHA of VA ceremonies will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted and the environment is safe for family and friends to gather.View online memorial
