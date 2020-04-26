CRAWFORD, Col. William Richard, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and soldier, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Crawford; and his son, Dr. Crawford and his wife, Leah Crawford by his side. He was smiling as he was guided into the light by his eldest son, Richard Brandon Crawford who preceded him in April 2013. A native of Texas, Col. Crawford entered the Army in 1954 and served 35 years, having served primarily in the Infantry, 101st Airborne, Special Forces and Logistics. Among his numerous awards and decorations are the Legion of Merit (2nd award), the Bronze Star, the meritorious Service Medal (4th award), the Army Commendation Medal (3rd Award), the Vietnam Service Medal with three stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Senior Parachutist Badge. Col. Crawford retired from the U.S. Army in 1988 and served as the Deputy Director of OSHA for the state of Virginia until 2000. He and his wife made their home in Chesterfield, Virginia. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, shooting, cooking and most of all, taking care of his family. An amazing man who will be dearly missed by his wife, son; his two granddaughters, Anna and Katie Crawford; and Kato, his beloved cat; as well as those who had the privilege of knowing him. Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held Tuesday, April 28, at Morrisset Funeral Home (https://www.morrissett.com/) for the family and visitation with friends and family will be on Thursday, at the family home. For more information, please contact the family at info@vbmentalhealth.com.View online memorial
