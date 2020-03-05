CRAWFORD, Doris, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was a retired employee of Philip Morris after 32 years and was a member of Richmond East Moose Lodge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Crawford; and is survived by her children, Pam Carpenter (David), Robert Crawford (Kay) and Amy Heppert (Oggie); grandchildren, Holly (Matt), Christina, Alexander, Daniel, Robbie and Mary; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Katelyn; and beloved dog, Bella. The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Saturday, March 7, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
