CRAWFORD, Eva Lillian, age 83, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary; brothers, Fred, Linwood, William and Charles; and grandson, James. She is survived by her children, Daniel, Ricky, Keith, Steve, Joan and Lisa; devoted sister, Ann; brothers, Gene, Perry; and sister, Dorothy; two devoted granddaughters, Danielle and Felisha; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She loved the Lord from beginning to end of life and was a wonderful, mother, sister and friend to all who knew her. Eva was a caring and loving person; she would open her home to anyone in need. She will truly be missed. The viewing will be held on February 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Wilson and Associates, located on 5008 Nine Mile Road. Her funeral will be held at Wilson and Associates on February 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment services will follow in Maury Street Cemetery.View online memorial
