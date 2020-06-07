CRAWFORD, Geraldine R., of Chesterfield, went to be with her God on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Ferguson Rock; and numerous siblings. She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Tim Crawford; a special nephew, Bob Ferguson; her feline companions, Blackie and Kittie; and many friends and extended family members. Geraldine was a member of Second Branch Baptist Church. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
