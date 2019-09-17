CRAWFORD, Marion Thoma Bailie, 55, wife of Frank O. Crawford, died September 11, 2019. She was born January 16, 1964, in Richmond, Virginia, to Dr. Allston G. and Marion T. Bailie. Marion was a graduate of The Steward School, Ferrum University and the University of Lynchburg. Besides her husband, she is also survived by her three brothers, Allston Gibbes Bailie Jr. of Cottage Grove, Minn., Carleton Thoma Bailie of Cocoa, Fla. and Brian Hunt Bailie of Waynesboro, Pa.; and was preceded in death by her parents. Marion had been a teacher at Longan Elementary School, and most currently enjoyed employment at JC Penney. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maymont or the charity of your choice.View online memorial