CRAWFORD, Marvin E., 60, of Richmond, died October 23, 2019. Surviving are his mother, Cleo Virginia Crawford; brothers, Melvin (Joyce) and Cedric Crawford; uncles, Ernest and Otto Watford; great-uncle, Jeremiah Thornton. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private.View online memorial
