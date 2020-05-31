CRAWFORD, WILLIAM "BILL"

CRAWFORD, William "Bill" Billups, 76, of Richmond, passed away on May 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Crawford Jr. and Margaret B. Crawford. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Pool Crawford; sons, Daniel (Michelle) and Seth (JoEllen); daughter, Susan (Sean) Sutphin; grandchildren, Carson, Cameron, Sarah and Jackson; brother, Robert E. Crawford. Bill attended Douglas S. Freeman High School and University of Richmond. He served as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bill's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

