CRAWLEY, BEECHER SR.

CRAWLEY, Beecher E. Sr., 92, departed this life on August 1, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Norris; children, Beverly (Harold) and Beecher Jr. (Debbie); one brother, Vernon (Betty); a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Gilfield Baptist Church. Public viewing will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, at Vincent Funeral Home in Providence Forge, Va. No repast. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial