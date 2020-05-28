CRAWLEY, Bessie "Beckie" Ann Rice, 96, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully in her home on May 27, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Beckie was born March 4, 1924, to the late James Alton and Mary Catherine Atkinson Rice in Hanover, Va. Alongside 11 siblings, she was raised in a home full of love and faith. As a child, she faithfully attended Enon United Methodist Church in Hanover with her family and then became a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church, where some of her fondest memories took place in the church kitchen where she enjoyed cooking with dear friends. She was a devoted Christian and rejoiced in God and nature, she especially enjoyed watching the birds outside. She adored beautiful flowers and working in her flower garden. Most of all, she enjoyed family. She was a loving and devoted mother and was the heart and soul of her family that she cared for deeply. Her beautiful smile will forever be with us, shining upon the stars in Heaven. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James "JC" Crawley; two sons, Dennis and Everett; and her siblings, Alice, James, Mary, Woodrow, Willie, LeRoy, Samuel, Emette and Johnnie. She leaves behind six children, Kenneth (late wife, Rose) Mueller, David (Pat) Mueller, Roger (Evelyn) Mueller, Patricia (Bert) Nowlin, Brenda (Jodi) Mueller and Carol (Laurence) Cheek; three stepchildren, Barbara Jean Scalone, Ron Crawley, Bruce Crawley; two sisters, Verna West and Ethel "Jo" Hickman; 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester with Pastor Carl Peyton officiating and can be watched live by going to www.jtmorriss.com and clicking on the obituary link for Bessie Crawley. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
