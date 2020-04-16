CRAWLEY, James Jr., 80, of Hopewell, departed this life April 9, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Sharon Cotman (Thomas) and Desiree Preston; one son, Phillip Preston; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Adkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. A graveside service will be held at New Vine Baptist Church Cemetery, 5100 John Tyler Memorial Hwy., Charles City.View online memorial
