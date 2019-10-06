CRAWLEY, Lucille Frances Dalton, age 94, of Clarksville, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill. Born September 22, 1925, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Percy Gold Dalton and Lannie Kate Shields Dalton. She was predeceased by her husband, John William Crawley; one sister, Elsie Dalton Bosiger; and four brothers, Percy Gold "P.G." Dalton Jr., Emmett "Bully" Dalton, Claiborne "Rooster" Dalton and James Curtis Dalton. Mrs. Crawley was a member of the South Hill Church of Christ and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, needlework, cooking and housekeeping. She is survived by two daughters, Teresa C. Hudson of South Hill and Linda C. Moore of Gretna; and two grandchildren, Lee Moore and wife, Sheli Moore of Mechanicsville and Pamela Yvonne Moore of Gretna. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Gretna Burial Park by Larry Owen, minister. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, and other times will be at the residence of her daughter, Teresa C. Hudson, 1010 West Atlantic Street, South Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.View online memorial