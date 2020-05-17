CREASY, ROBIN JR.

CREASY, Robin D. Jr. "Bob," 85, passed away on May 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kay C. Creasy; and two sons, Alan W. Creasy, his wife, Andrea and sons, Skyler Cagle and the late Taylor Cagle, Spotsylvania, Va. and Ross L. Creasy and his wife, Adrianne, their daughters, Presley and Samantha, Cumming, Ga.; and his brother, Ronald E. Creasy and his wife, Cathy and their son, Chris. Bob was an Army veteran, Public Health Advisor with the U.S. Department of Health Education and Welfare and retired from the Virginia Employment Commission having worked in the unemployment tax area for over 30 years. During his life, he was involved as President of the Richmond Chapter of Internationals Association of Personnel in Employment Security, President of the Robin Ridge Civic Association, President of the Blue Star Youth Football Association and Executive Board member of the Shady Grove United Methodist Church. After the death of his wife, Joyce Dobbins Creasy, Bob married Kay and was a member of Broadus Church. Private funeral and burial will be held in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
