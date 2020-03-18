CREASY, Stuart "Stu" T., 89, born June 18, 1930, went to be with the Lord March 13, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Bernice "Bea" Creasy; father and mother, Rennie and Nellie Creasy; and brother, John Creasy. He is survived by his daughters, Winnie (Mark) Pennington and Cheryl (Wayne) Polson; two grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeffrey) VanCamp and Scott (Andrea) Pennington; and three great-grandchildren, Bailey, Trace and Brooke Pennington. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of STUART CREASY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.