CREECH, Marilyn Mills, 64, passed away in her family home in Richmond. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, June "Ford" and Lottie Mills; and her brother, Charles Mills. A talented interior designer, Marilyn had a flair for style and took pride in sharing her skills as an instructor at University of Richmond and other continued education programs. Marilyn most recently brought her talents to the West End Antiques Mall, where she will always be loved and fondly remembered. Friends and family are invited to the visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. There will be a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020.View online memorial
