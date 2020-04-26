CREECH, Valrie Allen, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 22, 2020. Val was born and raised in Altavista, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Gertrude Allen; and sister, Jaqueline Wehrhahn. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Henry B. Creech; three daughters, Chryl Duckworth (Roger), Leslie Kitchen (Rick) and Kimberly Tyler (Fred); six grandchildren, Amber Capps, Brittany Brinser, Caitlin Koch, Eric Tyler, Alex Tyler and Bryce Kitchen; and two great-grandsons, Wyatt and Wayde Capps. Valrie was a joyful, considerate wife, mother, grandmom, mema and friend, who enjoyed playing piano, traveling and many church activities. The family greatly appreciates the compassionate care given by Sammi at Brandermill Woods and later by Dana at A Harmony House. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120. Online condolences may be made at blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…