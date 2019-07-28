CREEDEN, Cornelius "Neil" T., 79, passed away peacefully at this home in Glen Allen, Va., on July 10, 2019. Neil was born August 12, 1939, to Cornelius and Dorothy "Helen" Creeden. He was raised in Philadelphia and graduated from LaSalle University in 1961. He joined the U.S. Army after graduation and among other assignments, eventually served as the Stockade Commander at a number of military installations in the United States and overseas. While in the military, he earned a Master's in Criminology at the University of California, Berkeley. After 22 years of service, he finished his Army career at the Pentagon, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1982. He then entered the private sector as a security specialist and retired again in 1999, this time from the World Bank, where he had served as Director of Overseas Security. As a result of his overseas security work, Neil led a life well-traveled and enjoyed trying new food all over the world. He had a lifelong love of learning and reading, and knew more trivia on more topics than any contestant on Jeopardy ever. He was well-known as a master storyteller and could always be found holding court with a group of family and friends at any gathering. He also often could be found in his workshop, making something out of wood or crafting bulletin boards out of wine corks. Neil was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Colleen; and brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eleanor (Donahue); son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Wendy (Bingman); grandchildren, Alexia and Zach; and brothers, Raymond, Wayne and John. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with a luncheon at the church afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider a memorial contribution to the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org.View online memorial