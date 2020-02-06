CREERY, Alicia Casacuberta, of Richmond, Va., made her transition from this earthly course on February 2, 2020, just after her 87th birthday. Her nine children were her life. She is survived by eight children, Melton Creery, Catherine (Creery) Armstrong and her husband, Steve Armstrong, Mark Creery Sr. and his wife, Amy, Karen Creery, Sharon (Creery) Escalante, Brian Creery, Maria (Creery) Tucciarone and her husband, Tom and Rebecca Creery; as well as seven grandchildren, Robert Armstrong, Lauren Escalante, Chrissy Creery, Lydia Armstrong, Carson Creery, Holden Tucciarone, Felina (Tucciarone) Parsons; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Luis Casacuberta; and many other Cuban family members. She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Creery; her former husband of 23 years, Frank Creery Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Vickie Creery; her grandson, Mark (Andy) Creery Jr.; as well as her brother, Paco Casacuberta; and her parents, Clotilde Casacuberta y Garcia and Meliton Matilla Casacuberta. Alicia was superwoman. She raised nine spirited children, putting their needs above her own. Her kids were her best friends. She was the strongest, feistiest, most dedicated mother you'd ever meet. She had deadpan humor that kept everyone in stitches. She was hilariously witty. She got a kick out of shocking people with her expletives and loved hamming it up for the camera! Her sharp tongue could slice through steel. She wasn't always warm and fuzzy, didn't freely dole out compliments or sugarcoat her words. She expressed her feelings more in deed than verbally. But on the rare occasions when she said "I love you" or gave a word of praise, she meant it and you treasured that moment! She could be stern and stubborn, most of her responses beginning with "No!" But one smile from her great-grandchildren could easily melt her heart! She was a character! She was our hero. Born in Havana, Alicia was proud of her Cuban heritage and brought her culture to her family with Latin American music and Cuban cuisine. While cooking in her big Dutch oven brimming with Arroz con Pollo or frying empanadas and plantains, she could be heard singing "Granada" or "Ay Jalisco" to the top of her lungs. Her recipes for picadillo, Cuban roast pork, ropa viejo and many other dishes have been passed down to her children. She loved to stir the pot in more ways than one! She fashioned herself a singer, a ballet dancer, a musician and a gymnast, and we all just would smile and nod. One thing for certain, Alicia was a talented painter and artist. Her paintings were profound and masterful. She was a voracious reader with an impressive library. She loved history, the arts and literature. She enjoyed traveling, venturing to Spain a number of times to visit relatives. Her appreciation for history took her to many "day trips" throughout Virginia. Alicia also wrote several short stories including one about her childhood dog, Cupey. She loved her pups and throughout her lifetime had several Bichons which brought her much joy and companionship. Although Alicia was practical and frugal, she loved to shop! She'd begin her Christmas shopping in June! When her health declined and she was no longer able to go to the stores, she shopped on QVC, LC and through catalogs. Oh, the stacks of catalogs! There was room for little else on her side table. Endearingly known as Abuela, to her grandchildren and many others, Alicia loved the regular visits from her family. Her #wednesdayswithmommy, her Sunday breakfast and a movie mornings and her daily dinners were the highlights of her day! Though she wasn't very sociable in person, her sassy "Abuela's tweets" on social media brought her hoards of friends and admirers. You couldn't help but chuckle at her cunning dry wit and clever one-liners. There will be a lot less laughter in the world with her gone. The family of Alicia C. Creery would like to profusely express appreciation to all of the friends, relatives and neighbors who have reached out with comforting words and kind deeds. Many thanks to the dedicated staff at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living and AT Home Hospice for their warm care. Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church located at 300 N. Sheppard St., Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial
