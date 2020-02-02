CREERY, Mark Andrew "Andy" Jr., left us on Sunday, January 26, 2020. After a long and difficult battle with depression and anxiety, Andy is finally getting the rest he so desperately needed. Andy is survived by his children, Mason Creery (18) and Aiden Creery (15); his wife, Letitia "Tish" Creery; his father, Mark A. Creery Sr. and his wife, Amy Creery; his sister, Chrissy Creery and her husband, Pient Tran; and his nephews, Oliver and Marshall Tran. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vickie Creery. Andy is also survived by family and communities of people far and wide, the Cuban Mafia, the Kingdom of Princess Vickie, Volleyball pros and hopefuls, Governerds past and present, JMU Beer Pong Alumni, Poker with Some Old Jokers, Gamblers Football League, Don't Hate the Players Gamers and many more. There have been so many kind tributes to Andy the past few days and being the professional debater he was, his research would have surfaced obvious commonalities amongst them all. Andy left an impression. He was generous with his love, humor, opinions and assistance. He said the hard things, pushed the dialogue and took the joke to the extreme. He did it, not to win the debate, but to shift ideologies and opinions so rights and treatment were equitable for all. He hit the ball at you harder than anyone so you weren't scared of the big player on the other side of the net and could get even the most impossible dig up. He planned an elaborate joke, or joked about a subject you weren't sure was funny, just to get the ultimate payoff of seeing you smile, belly laugh, wheeze, spit-take or snort. Andy was annoyingly good at lots of things and picked up everything quickly. He was a coach, a teammate, a competitor, an advisor, a meme curator, a game strategist, a political force, a comedian, a pain in the ass and a best friend. His most impressive talent was as a father. He was the father that wasn't prepared to be one and still managed to be the kind of father others want to emulate. He raised smart, quick-witted, athletic, stubborn children that lead with their hearts, just like him. He gave the best hugs, even if you didn't like hugs. Ones that crushed you and comforted you, and said everything without having to say anything. He would tell you to hug your loved ones, and you should, because we all know that if it came to an argument Andy would win. A celebration of Andy's life is being planned for March 7, 2020, at RVC Stonebridge, where he proudly served as chair of the Board of Directors. More details will be delivered via social channels closer to the date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Richmond Volleyball Club's Robison Fund to allow access to RVC Juniors volleyball for those who wouldn't otherwise have it. Lastly, talk about the things you're going through, ask the hard questions of others and do it with empathy the way Andy would have.
