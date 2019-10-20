CREIGHTON, Stanley "Stan" George, 67, passed away on October 14, 2019, after a long illness in Richmond, Va. He was born on May 9, 1952, in Utica, N.Y., son of George Bradley Creighton and Helen Mary (Stahl) Creighton. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Juanita Graham Creighton; and by his beloved wife of 23 years, Mary Ellen Helton Creighton. Stan is survived by his wife's parents, Pat and Harry Helton; and by his sister-in-law, Jennifer Luzzatto; stepbrother and wife, Rev. Mark and Terrie Jenkins; and stepbrother and wife, Tommy and Cindy Jenkins. Stan was uncle to many nieces and nephews. Stan was a career firefighter for the city of Richmond, rising to the rank of lieutenant before retiring. His last duty station was on Forrest Hill Avenue. Stan loved the outdoors and spent many days bow hunting in the forest and fishing in the rivers and streams of Eastern Virginia. His late wife, Mary was an accomplished artist and known for her sea life glass paintings. The two spent many happy days together at art and craft shows throughout the Tidewater region. The couple lived in Aylett, Virginia, with their much-loved labrador retriever, Josh. Stan was member of Second Baptist Church, where he and his wife Mary attended for many years. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, in the mausoleum at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 11220 Nuckols Rd.View online memorial
