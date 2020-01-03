CRENSHAW, STUART JR.

CRENSHAW, Stuart L. Jr., departed this life November 7, 2019, when he lost his seven year battle with Myelosplastic Syndrome cancer. He was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jackie; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Leitch (Bill); and three children, Stuart L. Crenshaw III (his partner, Vincent Delaney), Jennifer Kenny (Bill) and Holly Moraca (Dr. Bob); Margaret Adams (the children's mother); and six grandchildren. Stuart graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and from Randolph Macon College in 1962, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Fraternity. After college, he continued his studies, receiving an M.B.A. from the University of Richmond. He became a Vice President at the Bank of Virginia and later pursued a career in residential and commercial real estate appraising. He was also involved in Jaycees, the Rotary and other civic activities as well the National Guard Reserves and Westwood Racquet Club. He also loved rescuing and caring for big dogs; his last one, a Golden Retriever he named "Red," died just five months ago. In addition, he was a faithful usher for years on Sundays at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Richmond. At the Westwood Club he also enjoyed playing tennis with friends for years until declining health prevented him continuing. Thereafter, he enjoyed playing cards with "the boys" in the tack room. All who knew Stuart will miss him greatly; those who did not know him missed a great friend. His gentle manner and caring nature touched many people; he always had time to talk and to help with a problem. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on January 4, 2020, at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard Street; it will be followed by a reception at the Westwood Club, 6200 W. Club Lane.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of STUART CRENSHAW as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.