CREWE, Deborah Ann Hamilton, 67, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, September 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Alberta C. Hamilton; brother, Bancroft B. Hamilton. She leaves cherished memories to her husband, Russell A. Crewe; children, Nicole Clark (Alvin), Natalie, Russell (Laurie) and Darryl Crewe; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Johns Baptist Church, 8131 Roxbury Road, Charles City, Va. 23030. Interment in the church cemetery.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
City of Richmond Airbnb hosts made a combined $3.8M this summer - even though they're still illegal to operate in the city
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Charlottesville judge says Confederate statues cannot be removed, will award attorneys fees
-
While Spanberger urged civility, a campaign associate was profanely attacking Republicans on Twitter
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial- Two side by side spaces for sale, valued at $2995 ea. $2000 ea. I will pay 1/…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side with vaults and marker, Field of Honor. Bo…
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com