CREWE, Deborah Ann Hamilton, 67, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, September 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Alberta C. Hamilton; brother, Bancroft B. Hamilton. She leaves cherished memories to her husband, Russell A. Crewe; children, Nicole Clark (Alvin), Natalie, Russell (Laurie) and Darryl Crewe; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Johns Baptist Church, 8131 Roxbury Road, Charles City, Va. 23030. Interment in the church cemetery.

