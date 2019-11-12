CREWS, C. Wayne, 80, of Chesterfield, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born in Nathalie, Va. Wayne is survived by his devoted wife, Ann Crews; stepdaughter, Stefanie Wade; brother, Bailey Crews; sisters-in-law, Beverly Bordonaro and Frances Crews; brothers-in-law, Paul Bordonaro, Danny Jones and Dennis Jones; his dear friends, Newton and Mary Crump and Linda and Gary West; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Alonza and Grace Crews; sister, Bernice L. Crews; brother, Nelson L. Crews; and brother-in-law, Bob Jones. Wayne retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Taxation in April 1995 after 32 years of service. A private service for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you celebrate Wayne's life by making a memorial donation to ensure a better life for animals and giving hope to those still in need at https://secure.aspca.org/.View online memorial