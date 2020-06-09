CREWS, Thomas Aaron, 45, of New Kent County, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Aaron was a graduate of New Kent High School. He loved cars and had worked as a mechanic. Aaron was preceded in death by his father, Thomas R. Crews. Survivors include his son, Kyle Crews; his mother, Connie Crews; sister, Melissa Crews; and nieces, Aniyah Mulligan and Morgan Harris. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guestbook available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
