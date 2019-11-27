CRIDER, Claire Osborne, 91, of Henrico, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Jean. She is survived by her loving husband, Troy "Quen"; children, Dale (Tinia), Gail (Bill); special caregivers, her daughter, Joan and grandson-in-law, Nathan; grandchildren, Kelly (Joel), Christy, Lisa, Alyssa, Michelle, Quenten; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Ava Rose, Jaden, Nicole, Keion and Patrick; her sweet dog, Hazel; and special friends, Molly, Steve and Donna, Pat, Peter, Brenda and Glen; as well as all her bingo friends. The family would also like to thank Ann and the Capital Caring Team for taking such good care of our Granny. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 30, at Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum, 10000 Patterson Ave. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial