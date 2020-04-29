CRISMAN, Evelyn Cooper, 83, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home. Born and raised in Caroline County, she was a devoted mother and a caring friend. She was preceded in death by three children, Vicky Watson, Danny Bowes and Patrick Bowes; and her siblings, William Earl Cooper, Robert Douglas Cooper, Virginia Walker, Irene Barlow, George Edward Cooper and Francis Lee Cooper. She is survived by her son, Mike Bowes (Laurie); a sister, Nancy Eztcorn (Paul); six grandchildren, Jonathan Blake, Michael Bowes Jr., Brandon Bowes, Katey Jones, Devin Rose and Cassie Bowes; and 10 great-grandchildren, Caedon Bowes, Emma Bowes, Brandon Bowes Jr., Colt Bowes, Micah Bowes, Brayden Jones, Evelyn Baggett, Kylie Rose, Shawn Rose Jr. and Macie Glasco. Due to Covid-19 precautions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 804; deaths in Richmond area up to 137
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…