CRITICOS, George, of Midlothian, Va. and formerly of Penfield, N.Y., passed away on March 27, 2020, at age 77. Predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Louise S. Criticos; parents, Charles and Cleanthe Criticos. He is survived by his wife of nearly five years, Dorothy Heisler; daughters, Pamela (Mike) Tancredi of Evanston, Ill., Suzanne (Bill) Woodring of Fishers, Ind.; grandchildren, Thomas and Charles Woodring and Elena and Jason Tancredi; siblings, Patricia Cox of Danvers, Mass., Anne Criticos, Ph.D. of Yonkers, N.Y., James Criticos (Mary Jo Jepson) of Brighton, N.Y.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; Dorothy's sons, their wives and children. George was born on June 20, 1942, in Rochester, N.Y. He was a proud graduate of Brighton High School and Syracuse University, where he was also a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He served in the Army Reserve in the 1960s. In 1970, George took over management of the family business, Crossroads Restaurant at Twelve Corners in Brighton, later becoming owner until its closing in the early 1990s. George then was a realtor for Nothnagle for many years in the Rochester area prior to fully retiring. Through his professions, George was able to serve people in many ways which was his passion. George was always active in the communities he lived and especially devoted to the Syracuse University Alumni club of Rochester, the Alumni Board of Phi Gamma Delta Syracuse chapter and most recently to the Salisbury Senior Men's Association at Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian, Va. He held various offices in many of the organizations he was part of. George was very artistic and accomplished many home improvement and handyman projects. He enjoyed playing the piano, golfing and bowling. An avid sports fan, he was especially focused on Syracuse sports, as evidenced by his orange wardrobe and VHS tapes of basketball, football and lacrosse games going back many years. He was also known as "Syracuse George" by his friends, family and a local radio station. A memorial service will be held in Rochester, N.Y., at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the "SU Alumni Club Scholarship Fund" to: Syracuse Alumni Club of Rochester, c/o Anne Corriveau, 86 Leland Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14617. To share a memory of George or send a condolence to the family, visit www.anthonychapels.com.View online memorial
