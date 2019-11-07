CRITTENDEN, Robert "Bob" Edward Sr., 81, passed away November 2, 2019, at his home after a long illness of Parkinson's. He joins his family in heaven who predeceased him: his late wife, Betty Walter (39 years); his parents, Robert W. and Agnus Barlow Crittenden; and sisters, Clara C. Barlow and Mary C. Gibbs. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Peggy H. Crittenden; his two sons, Robert Jr. "Rob" and Kevin P. Crittenden (Michelle); two granddaughters, Ashley and Amanda Crittenden; Peggy's daughter, Theresa H. Morris (Brian); and grandsons, Matt and Daniel Morris; his sisters, Eloise Harris and Jenny Nelson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his lifelong friends, Julian Boulware (Dot) and Bobby Brizendine (Joyce); and brother-in-law, Jimmy Russell (Pam). Bob was a volunteer fireman in Varina for 15 years, and served eight years in the Navy Reserve. He was called to active duty in the Cuban Missile Crisis and served on the U.S.S. Loeser (Destroyer DE-680). He retired from Richmond Alarm Company in 2000. Bob wanted to express his sincere thanks to friends and family for prayers, visits and Yum Yum Cookies during his illness. Also, a big thank you to Dr. Q at McGuire Veterans Hospital, the staff at Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care, Heartland Hospice and special thanks and love to his wife, Peggy, for all of her TLC. Please donate to the New Kent Fire & Rescue Squad #5, Emmaus Church Road, New Kent, Va., as a means of thanks in lieu of flowers. The family will receive visitors at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Friday, November 8, with visitation at 11:30 a.m., a memorial service at 12 noon and interment with military honors in Washington Memorial Park at 3 p.m. Online condolences received at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial