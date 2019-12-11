CRITZ, ELIZABETH "BETSY"

CRITZ, Elizabeth L. "Betsy," 95, died peacefully on December 5, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, friend and volunteer, Betsy was always ready to travel and enjoy the next adventure. Betsy was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Critz; parents, Roper and Louise Leonard; brother, three sisters and son-in-law. She is survived by daughters, Cathy Critz, Marie St. Romain (Kenny); and son, Tommy Critz (Teresa); grandchildren, Susie Weller, Ali Weller, Drew Weller (Rachel), Otto Critz, Samantha Critz, Lisa Critz, Mary Critz, A.J. Critz and Jennifer Critz; great-grandson, Logan Weller; brother, John Leonard (Ruby); and sister-in-law, Mildred Leonard. Funeral mass will be at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Richmond on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 1 p.m., with interment immediately following in Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Virginia Home, 1101 Hampton St., Richmond, Va. 23220, Attn.: Belinda Falconer. Online condolences may be offered online at www.blileys.com.View online memorial