CROCKER, Helen Wills. It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Dare Wills Crocker announces her passing on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the age of 89. The family is, however, joyful that she was called home peacefully. Helen was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a counselor at Camp Burgess Glen as a teenager, which she loved, and was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she was treasurer and sang in the choir. She was a homemaker, Cub Scout leader, PTA officer, Block Mother and played church league softball. Helen loved the outdoors, from the mountains to the beach, especially Litchfield Beach. She was an avid bridge player and loved card games, board games and puzzles, especially played with family at the beach, and was an expert croquet player who welcomed a challenge from anyone. Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Julian; and grandsons, Jason and Kevin. She will be lovingly remembered by her spouse of 65 years, Lester "Sonny"; their five children, Lynda, Brent, Leslie, Bruce and Laura (Russell); her sister, Anna (Eddie) Cobb; and brother, Alfred (Sandra) Wills. Helen will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, Ginny, Josh, Amanda, Holly, Lee, Heidi, Kristin, Sandra, Lee J., Jami and Jaycie; and by her great-grandchildren, Kristoffer, Madelyne, Karson, Tristan, Austin, Liyana, Ashlynn, Gary, Hayley, Kayden, AJ, Khloe, Jackson, Jaxon and Sadie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. The funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Bermuda Memorial Park in Enon, Va. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held for Helen in mid-June 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen can be made to Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23227. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.