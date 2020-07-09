CROCKETT, Alease Matthews, 83, of Richmond, received her wings Friday, July 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Crockett Sr.; and son, Anthony A. Matthews. She leaves to cherish her loving memory son, Lawrence "Boo Boo" Matthews; daughter, Angela Parham; granddaughters, Tanisha Matthews, Tonika Shackleford; grandson, Corey Matthews; great-granddaughter, Phoenix C. Matthews; and a host of loving family members and friends, one devoted friend/daughter, Mrs. Gail Randolph. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020. Celebration of Life 12 noon Saturday, July 11, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
