CROCKETT, R. RALPH "COACH"

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EAST CENTRAL HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 215 AM EDT. * AT 1117 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED REDEVELOPING HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RICHMOND, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, EAST HIGHLAND PARK, RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL, FAIR OAKS, MONTROSE AND SANDSTON. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO ONE IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&