CROCKETT, R. Ralph "Coach," 87, of Henrico, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and Alzheimer's disease. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Crosby Crockett; and son, Charles Thomas Crosby. He is survived by his sons, Randy Crockett and Nick Crosby (Linda); grandchildren, Jason Timothy Crockett, Kelly Brooke Taylor (Brandon), Jessie Crockett, Kevin Crockett, Sara Harville (Tyus), Karen Blankenship (Tre'), Jennifer Wolfe (Sean), Jill Stroud (Kim), Jessica Lopez (Marvin), Jonathan Crosby (Katie); and 18 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, followed by a Celebration of Life in the chapel.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Here is how schools in Virginia will be allowed to reopen
-
Henrico prosecutor: Hanover man who drove into protest is admitted KKK leader
-
UPDATE: Protesters pull down Confederate statue in Richmond's Monroe Park
-
WATCH NOW: Two lawsuits challenge Lee statue's removal; Northam says 'divisive' monument 'needs to come down'
-
UPDATE: Richmond judge bars removal of Lee statue on Monument Avenue for 10 days