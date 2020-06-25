CROMWELL, CLARENCE

CROMWELL, Mr. Clarence R., 73, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Friday, June 19, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Nekita Cromwell, Rashel Charles (Claudius) and Rashawn Cromwell; six grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at County Line Baptist Church, Kents Store, Va.View online memorial
