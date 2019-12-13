CRONE, William Wallace "Wally," passed to the arms of God at his home December 10, 2019, in the presence of his loving wife, Kathy, following several months of declining health; daughter, Mary Shannon Caudle; spouse, Robert Caudle; and grandson, Elijah provided weekly visits to Wally with attention to anything needed throughout this year. Wally was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne R. Crone. Wally is survived by his sister, Caroline Huggins; and great-nephew, Tyler Washburn of Florida; son, Robert W. Crone and spouse, Victoria Crone, of Mechanicsville; son, William L. Crone and spouse, Jennifer Crone, of Ashland; daughter, Brandi Hill and spouse, Sylvester Hill, of Bruington; and daughter, Julie Michael and spouse, Gregory Wise, of Beverly, W.Va. Wally is survived by five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several beloved nieces and nephews. Graveside services in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, with military honors will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrier, Hospice of Richmond, Hunton Baptist Church or any organization desired in the name of William Wallace "Wally" Crone.View online memorial