CRONK, MARY

CRONK, Mrs. Mary Lou, age 88, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Livesay of Powhatan and Leslie Cronk of North Carolina; son, David Cronk of Richmond; grandchildren, Meredith L. Ajibola, Claire L. Rice, Philip Davis Livesay, Margaret L. Burks and Christopher Waldrop; two great-grandchildren, Philip Davis Livesay Jr. and Virginia Nora Burks. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3601 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial
