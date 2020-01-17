CROOK, Eugene Russell, departed this life January 10, 2020. Eugene leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Carrie Johnson Crook; two daughters, Eugenia Crook Stewart (Linwood) and Shirlnita Crook Allen (Gilbert); stepdaughter, Special Garner; 18 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends, among them, devoted grandson, Linwood Stewart Jr. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Friday (today), January 17, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
