CROOK, Phyllis Elder, 75, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Russell and Daisy Elder; and was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Donald L. Crook Sr.; and a brother, Roger Elder Sr. Mrs. Crook is survived by her son, Donald Lee Crook Jr. (Kimberly White); a daughter, Tracy Leigh Daniels (David); two grandchildren, Desirae Jayne Daniels and David Lee Daniels; her sister, Patsy Lee; her four-legged companion, Muffy; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private funeral service will be held in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
