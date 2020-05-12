CROOKS, Cynthia Johnson, 67, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord May 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Crooks; parents, Hubbert and Florence Johnson; and sister, Flobert Bonomo. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Crooks Ripp (Vince); grandchildren, Jessica and Timothy "Brady"; nephew, Michael Bonomo (Candace) and his daughter, Chloe; niece, Anne Ramsey (Scott) and her daughters, Maya and Ally; and many extended family and friends. She recently retired from her career as a medical insurance specialist. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and making memories with her grandchildren and nieces. She also loved all things Christmas and was exceptional with arts and crafts. Services will be planned for a later date. Interment private.View online memorial
