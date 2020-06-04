CROONENBERGHS, Robert Emile, born in Norfolk on June 25, 1948, died on May 23, 2020, at his home in Goochland. A son of the late Pierre and Annabelle Croonenberghs, he grew up in Virginia Beach. He was a 1967 graduate of the Norfolk Academy and a 1971 graduate of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. He earned an M.S. in Marine Science from the University of Virginia through the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in 1973, and in 1983 he received a Ph.D. in Marine Science through VIMS from William and Mary. He began work at the Bureau of Shellfish Sanitation, a division of the Virginia Health Department, as a pollution control specialist in 1974 and retired from the Bureau in 2014, having served as Director for more than 20 years. He led the department with his calm and fair manner, always willing to listen and guide to the best of his ability. Cancer took Bob's physical presence from us, but it never robbed him of his sunny spirit and positive attitude. He loved his family and friends above all else. He was an adored and adoring father to James and Clay and "Grendy" to his grandsons. Bob and his wife, Grace, generously extended their hospitality to a wide circle of friends, each of whom they made to feel special. Bob's interests and passions were many, and he was ever curious and ready to learn all he could about the natural world. He loved fly fishing, identifying mushrooms, trees, plants and birds, and paddling the James River and one very special lake in Maine. Nurturing plants was a primary source of joy, and he spent close to 35 years turning the Goochland red clay around their home into rich, healthy soil for his many vegetable and flower gardens. Bob was one of the kindest men you could ever meet, and always generous with his time and energy. He found great pleasure in the happiness of others and he was a genuine listener. Even as his illness diminished his energy, he still greeted the world with a big smile and an inquiring mind. Bob is survived by Grace, his wife of 44 years; sons, James (Laura) and Clayton; grandsons, Isaac and Asa; sister, Dianne (Granville); and brother, Pierre (Betsy); and many other family members are friends too numerous to name. As we are unable to gather to hold a celebration of his life at this time, we invite you to listen to a song that Bob had wanted to be played at his service, "No hard feelings" by the Avett Brothers. Listen, think of Bob as you do, and hold him in the Light. You are invited to consider donations to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Prostate Cancer Foundation, Sierra Club and Shiloh Quaker Camp or a cause that you deem appropriate to Bob's memory. Online condolences may be made at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
