CROSTIC, Pansy Bolton, 84, of N. Chesterfield, passed away in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John T. "Sonny" Crostic Jr.; and her special son-in-law, Kenneth Gravitt. She is survived by her daughter, Gay Gravitt; and her granddaughter, Logan Massey and husband, Caleb Massey, all of Knoxville. "Patsy" or "Pat," as she was known to family and friends, was a dedicated member of Friendship Baptist Church who faithfully tended to the nursery over the years. She was best known for the love she provided for the many "fur babies" she cared for, both her own and those entrusted to her by her many friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Southside SPCA, 7352 Patrick Henry Hwy., Meherrin, Va. 23954, or online at www.southsidespca.org.View online memorial
