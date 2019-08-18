CROUCH, Jude C., 75, of Henrico, passed away peacefully, following a courageous fight with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) August 13, 2019, at MCV Hospital, with his family by his side. Born on August 12, 1944, in Birmingham, Ala. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Crouch; and sister, Mary Ann Taylor. He is survived by his devoted wife, Cecelia Baecher Crouch; three children, Colleen, Matthew, Cathleen and her husband, Edwin; stepson, Michael Osborn; two stepgrandchildren, Ruby and Abby; and a grandchild on the way; sister, Claudette Gentle; and brother, Michael Crouch. After graduating from John Carroll High School in Birmingham, he served eight years as a meteorologist in the U.S. Air Force. He went on to complete his undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama (ROLL TIDE). He had a successful sales and management career at Reynolds Tobacco Company. He took an early retirement in 1999 to become a stay-at-home dad. During retirement, he volunteered at Short Pump Elementary School and Mills Godwin High School. Always a great chef, he volunteered at Feed More up until he got sick. He was an avid golfer and gardener. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Country Club of Virginia, Westhampton Clubhouse, 6031 St. Andrews Lane, Richmond, Va. 23226, Wednesday, August 21, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Feed More, 1415 Rhoadmiller Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the MCV Bone Marrow Transplant Unit for their compassionate care of Jude during the past nine months. A Memorial Mass will be held in the fall at St. Paul's Catholic Cathedral in Birmingham, Ala.View online memorial