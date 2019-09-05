CROWDER, Aileen Huskey, a resident of Elizabeth House, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. She was reunited in Heaven with her husband of 55 years, George S. Crowder. Aileen was the last of nine siblings of Charlie and Josie Huskey to leave this Earth. She worked 50-plus years with Doyne-Burger Funeral Home in Farmille, Virginia, which later became Doyne-Burger-Davis Funeral Home. Aileen was known by many for her talented sewing skills, infectious laugh and love for her precious cat. She is survived by her only child, Charlene T. Crowder-Taylor and her husband, Thomas G. Taylor, of Mechanicsville. Also surviving are her grandson, Robert Griffet Sr. and his wife, Veronica; six great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. A graveside Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Centenary United Methodist Church cemetery, 1280 Guinea Road, Farmville, Va. Rev. Ronnie Kiehm, Pastor of Farmville Baptist Church, will officiate at the service. In honoring Aileen's wishes of no flowers, contributions may be made to Shady Grove Animal Clinic Good Samaritan Fund, 11399 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. The practice took care of Aileen's dear cat, Monkey Face, and her granddogs and cat. Flowers or plants may be sent to her former residence, Elizabeth House, 3590 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. A special thanks is extended to the exceptional staff at Elizabeth House and Capital Caring Hospice. Arrangements are by the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home in Richmond. The graveside service will be conducted by Bob Burger, longtime friend of the family, with Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount, Va.View online memorial